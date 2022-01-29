Decatur Eisenhower knocks off Lincoln 46-43

Decatur Eisenhower didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Lincoln 46-43 on January 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on January 22 , Lincoln squared up on Rock Island in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
