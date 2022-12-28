 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Eisenhower knocks out victory beat against Rochester 51-37

  • 0

Decatur Eisenhower had its hands full but finally brushed off Rochester 51-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower squared off with January 25, 2022 at Decatur Eisenhower High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Rochester took on Taylorville on December 17 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News