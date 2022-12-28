Decatur Eisenhower knocks out victory beat against Rochester 51-37

Decatur Eisenhower had its hands full but finally brushed off Rochester 51-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower squared off with January 25, 2022 at Decatur Eisenhower High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Rochester took on Taylorville on December 17 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
