Decatur Eisenhower weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 70-63 victory against Decatur MacArthur during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Decatur MacArthur and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 77-59 game on February 23, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Lincoln . For a full recap, click here. Decatur MacArthur took on Peoria Richwoods on January 28 at Peoria Richwoods High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.