Decatur Eisenhower takes a toll on Champaign Central 52-36

Decatur Eisenhower put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Champaign Central in a 52-36 decision for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 20.

Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Champaign Central faced off on December 21, 2021 at Champaign Central High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 13, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Champaign Central took on Tolono Unity on December 13 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap

