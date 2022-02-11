 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Lutheran cancels check from Bethany Okaw Valley 57-47

Saddled up and ready to go, Decatur Lutheran spurred past Bethany Okaw Valley 57-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Decatur Lutheran's shooting moved to a 26-24 lead over Bethany Okaw Valley at the intermission.

Decatur Lutheran's position showed as it carried a 40-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

Decatur Lutheran avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-13 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on February 1, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on February 1 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. For more, click here.

