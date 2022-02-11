Decatur Lutheran cancels check from Bethany Okaw Valley 57-47

Saddled up and ready to go, Decatur Lutheran spurred past Bethany Okaw Valley 57-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Decatur Lutheran's shooting moved to a 26-24 lead over Bethany Okaw Valley at the intermission.

Decatur Lutheran's position showed as it carried a 40-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

Decatur Lutheran avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-13 stretch over the final quarter.

