Decatur Lutheran finds its footing in victory over Broadlands Heritage 78-41

Decatur Lutheran offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Broadlands Heritage with an all-around effort during this 78-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Broadlands Heritage took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on January 7 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. Click here for a recap
Decatur Lutheran made the first move by forging a 25-6 margin over Broadlands Heritage after the first quarter.
Decatur Lutheran's reign showed as it carried a 69-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.