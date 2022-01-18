Decatur Lutheran finds its footing in victory over Broadlands Heritage 78-41

Decatur Lutheran offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Broadlands Heritage with an all-around effort during this 78-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.

Decatur Lutheran made the first move by forging a 25-6 margin over Broadlands Heritage after the first quarter.

Decatur Lutheran's reign showed as it carried a 69-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.