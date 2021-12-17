Decatur Lutheran flies high over Sullivan 50-29

Decatur Lutheran left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sullivan 50-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 10, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Sullivan took on Bethany Okaw Valley on December 7 at Sullivan High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave Decatur Lutheran a 14-0 lead over Sullivan.
