 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Lutheran flies high over Sullivan 50-29

  • 0

Decatur Lutheran left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sullivan 50-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 10, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Sullivan took on Bethany Okaw Valley on December 7 at Sullivan High School. For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Decatur Lutheran a 14-0 lead over Sullivan.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pekin topples Canton 45-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Pekin didn't mind, dispatching Canton 45-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears players prepare without practicing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News