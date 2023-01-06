Decatur Lutheran pockets narrow victory over Arcola 64-56

Decatur Lutheran showed its poise to outlast a game Arcola squad for a 64-56 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 28, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Arcola took on Grayville on December 28 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.
