Decatur Lutheran pushes over Sullivan 57-45

Decatur Lutheran dumped Sullivan 57-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.
Last season, Decatur Lutheran and Sullivan faced off on December 17, 2021 at Decatur Lutheran. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Sullivan faced off against Charleston and Decatur Lutheran took on Moweaqua Central A&M on December 2 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
