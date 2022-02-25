Decatur Lutheran records sound decision over Champaign St. Thomas More 56-53

A sigh of relief filled the air in Decatur Lutheran's locker room after Friday's 56-53 win against Champaign St. Thomas More in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
In recent action on February 19, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Danville Schlarman and Decatur Lutheran took on Cerro Gordo on February 15 at Cerro Gordo High School. For a full recap, click here.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Lions and the Sabers locked in a 27-27 stalemate.
The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring 29-26 to finish the game in style.
