Decatur Lutheran records sound decision over Champaign St. Thomas More 56-53

A sigh of relief filled the air in Decatur Lutheran's locker room after Friday's 56-53 win against Champaign St. Thomas More in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Lions and the Sabers locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring 29-26 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.