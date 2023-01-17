Decatur Lutheran shuts off the power on Broadlands Heritage 76-49

Decatur Lutheran left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Broadlands Heritage 76-49 at Broadlands Heritage High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Decatur Lutheran and Broadlands Heritage squared off with January 18, 2022 at Decatur Lutheran last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Waukegan Lake County Baptist and Decatur Lutheran took on Toledo Cumberland on January 10 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For results, click here.
