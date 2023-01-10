Decatur Lutheran soars over Toledo Cumberland 69-43

Decatur Lutheran dominated from start to finish in an imposing 69-43 win over Toledo Cumberland during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Decatur Lutheran and Toledo Cumberland played in a 59-49 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 3, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Decatur Lutheran took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 28 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.
