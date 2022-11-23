Decatur MacArthur boys basketball wins by 17 over Edwardsville in Decatur Turkey Tournament

DECATUR -- In their season opener, the Decatur MacArthur boys basketball team had three players score in double figures as they topped Edwardsville 59-42 in the opening round of the Decatur Turkey Tournament.

MacArthur seniors Azarion Richardson and Kris Walker scored a game-high 15 points and Makhi Wright added 14 to power the Generals. Sam Owens put in eight points.

MacArthur came out quick to lead 7-2 but Edwardsville came back and scored a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to tie the game 12-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The game was tied 21-21 with 2:16 left before the half and Richardson connected on a 3-pointer to put the Generals up 27-21 at halftime.

MacArthur expanded the lead in the third to lead 38-25 with 3:30 left in the quarter and led 40-29 going into the fourth.

In the last quarter, the Tigers weren't able to close the gap as MacArthur won by 17 points, 59-42.

Edwardsville, playing in their first game at the Turkey Tournament, were led by Isayah Kloster with 14 points. AJ Tilman had 12 points and Malik Allen put in eight.

The Generals advance to Friday's championship semifinal against Peoria Central at 7:30 p.m. Central defeated Springfield Southeast, 53-46, in Wednesday's other opening round game.

Bolingbrook faces Harvey Thornton at 6 p.m. in Friday's other championship semifinal. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The third-place game will tip off at 6 p.m.

In Friday's consolation games, Decatur Eisenhower plays Peoria Manual on Friday at 1 p.m. Southeast plays Edwardsville on Friday at 2:30 p.m. All games are played at Stephen Decatur Middle School.