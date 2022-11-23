 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Decatur MacArthur boys basketball wins by 17 over Edwardsville in Decatur Turkey Tournament

  • 0

DECATUR -- In their season opener, the Decatur MacArthur boys basketball team had three players score in double figures as they topped Edwardsville 59-42 in the opening round of the Decatur Turkey Tournament

IMG_0202_Snapseed.jpg Makhi Wright

MacArthur's Makhi Wright (14) wins the tip off against Edwardsville during the Decatur Turkey Tournament on Wednesday. 

MacArthur seniors Azarion Richardson and Kris Walker scored a game-high 15 points and Makhi Wright added 14 to power the Generals. Sam Owens put in eight points. 

MacArthur came out quick to lead 7-2 but Edwardsville came back and scored a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to tie the game 12-12 at the end of the first quarter. 

People are also reading…

The game was tied 21-21 with 2:16 left before the half and Richardson connected on a 3-pointer to put the Generals up 27-21 at halftime. 

IMG_0234_Snapseed.jpg Kris Walker

MacArthur's Kris Walker (11) shoots the ball against Edwardsville on Wednesday. 

MacArthur expanded the lead in the third to lead 38-25 with 3:30 left in the quarter and led 40-29 going into the fourth. 

In the last quarter, the Tigers weren't able to close the gap as MacArthur won by 17 points, 59-42.

Edwardsville, playing in their first game at the Turkey Tournament, were led by Isayah Kloster with 14 points. AJ Tilman had 12 points and Malik Allen put in eight.

IMG_0244_Snapseed.jpg Azarion Richardson

MacArthur's Azarion Richardson (5) takes the ball up the court against Edwardsville on Wednesday. 

The Generals advance to Friday's championship semifinal against Peoria Central at 7:30 p.m. Central defeated Springfield Southeast, 53-46, in Wednesday's other opening round game. 

Bolingbrook faces Harvey Thornton at 6 p.m. in Friday's other championship semifinal. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The third-place game will tip off at 6 p.m. 

In Friday's consolation games, Decatur Eisenhower plays Peoria Manual on Friday at 1 p.m. Southeast plays Edwardsville on Friday at 2:30 p.m. All games are played at Stephen Decatur Middle School. 

Photos: Bolingbrook 55, Decatur Eisenhower 39 in the first round of the 52nd Decatur Turkey Tournament

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest upsets in World Cup history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News