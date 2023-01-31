Decatur MacArthur busts Jacksonville 75-46

Decatur MacArthur's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Jacksonville 75-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville faced off on January 25, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Jacksonville faced off against Decatur Eisenhower . For results, click here. Decatur MacArthur took on Normal University on January 24 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.

