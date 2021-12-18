Decatur MacArthur cancels check from Champaign Centennial 67-57

Riding a wave of production, Decatur MacArthur dunked Champaign Centennial 67-57 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 18.
In recent action on December 11, Champaign Centennial faced off against Mt Zion and Decatur MacArthur took on Rochester on December 7 at Rochester High School. Click here for a recap
