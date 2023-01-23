 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur MacArthur claims gritty victory against Peoria Manual 58-49

  • 0

Decatur MacArthur topped Peoria Manual 58-49 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 23.

The last time Peoria Manual and Decatur MacArthur played in a 63-57 game on January 22, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on January 17, Decatur MacArthur squared off with Springfield in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News