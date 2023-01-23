Decatur MacArthur claims gritty victory against Peoria Manual 58-49

Decatur MacArthur topped Peoria Manual 58-49 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 23.
The last time Peoria Manual and Decatur MacArthur played in a 63-57 game on January 22, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on January 17, Decatur MacArthur squared off with Springfield in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.