Decatur MacArthur clips Normal University in tight tilt 53-48

Decatur MacArthur didn't flinch, finally repelling Normal University 53-48 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 24.
In recent action on January 17, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield and Normal University took on Rochester on January 17 at Normal University High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.