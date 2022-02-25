 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur clips Springfield Southeast in tight victory 62-57

Decatur MacArthur poked just enough holes in Springfield Southeast's defense to garner a taut 62-57 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 25.

In recent action on February 16, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mt Zion and Springfield Southeast took on Normal University on February 15 at Normal University High School. For more, click here.

The Generals' shooting moved to a 32-26 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Decatur MacArthur's leverage showed as it carried a 48-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Decatur MacArthur hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-11 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

