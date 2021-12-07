Decatur MacArthur controls the action and Rochester in affair 80-33

Decatur MacArthur showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rochester 80-33 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Rochester faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur MacArthur took on Chatham Glenwood on November 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
