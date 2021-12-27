 Skip to main content
Decatur MacArthur delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Edwardsville 53-44

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Decatur MacArthur passed in a 53-44 victory at Edwardsville's expense in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.

Recently on December 18 , Decatur MacArthur squared up on Champaign Centennial in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Decatur MacArthur's offense jumped to a 27-15 lead over Edwardsville at the intermission.

Decatur MacArthur's position showed as it carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Decatur MacArthur matched Edwardsville's offensive output 13-13 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

