Decatur MacArthur delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Edwardsville 53-44

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Decatur MacArthur passed in a 53-44 victory at Edwardsville's expense in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.
Recently on December 18 , Decatur MacArthur squared up on Champaign Centennial in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Decatur MacArthur's offense jumped to a 27-15 lead over Edwardsville at the intermission.
Decatur MacArthur's position showed as it carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Decatur MacArthur matched Edwardsville's offensive output 13-13 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.