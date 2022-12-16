Decatur MacArthur dismantles Springfield 76-39

Decatur MacArthur's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 76-39 win over Springfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
The first quarter gave Decatur MacArthur a 21-9 lead over Springfield.
The Generals registered a 35-20 advantage at half over the Senators.
Decatur MacArthur pulled to a 62-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Generals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-9 edge.
The last time Decatur MacArthur and Springfield played in a 57-24 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
