Decatur MacArthur dismantles Springfield 76-39

Decatur MacArthur's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 76-39 win over Springfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.

The first quarter gave Decatur MacArthur a 21-9 lead over Springfield.

The Generals registered a 35-20 advantage at half over the Senators.

Decatur MacArthur pulled to a 62-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-9 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.