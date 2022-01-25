Decatur MacArthur earns solid win over Jacksonville 47-28

Decatur MacArthur charged Jacksonville and collected a 47-28 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave the Generals an 18-4 lead over the Crimsons.

The Generals' shooting moved to a 29-16 lead over the Crimsons at the half.

Decatur MacArthur's leverage showed as it carried a 33-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.