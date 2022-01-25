Decatur MacArthur earns solid win over Jacksonville 47-28

Decatur MacArthur charged Jacksonville and collected a 47-28 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 14, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Jacksonville took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 14 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Generals an 18-4 lead over the Crimsons.
The Generals' shooting moved to a 29-16 lead over the Crimsons at the half.
Decatur MacArthur's leverage showed as it carried a 33-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
