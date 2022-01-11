 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur edges Springfield Lanphier in snug affair 48-45

Decatur MacArthur broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Springfield Lanphier 48-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Decatur MacArthur a 14-10 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

Decatur MacArthur fought to a 27-16 intermission margin at Springfield Lanphier's expense.

The Generals moved ahead of the Lions 32-26 as the fourth quarter started.

The Generals fended off the Lions' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

In recent action on December 28, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Washington and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Southeast on January 4 at Springfield Southeast High School. For more, click here.

