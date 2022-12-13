Decatur MacArthur hammers Decatur Eisenhower 72-41

Decatur MacArthur played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Decatur Eisenhower during a 72-41 beating on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Decatur MacArthur and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 77-59 game on February 23, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower took on Normal University on December 6 at Normal University High School. Click here for a recap
