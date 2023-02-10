Fan stress was at an all-time high as Decatur MacArthur did just enough to beat Springfield Lanphier 56-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Lanphier faced off on February 11, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Belleville East . Click here for a recap. Decatur MacArthur took on Decatur Eisenhower on February 3 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.