Decatur MacArthur mauls Jacksonville in strong effort 82-37

Decatur MacArthur raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 82-37 win over Jacksonville during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville faced off on January 25, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Normal University and Jacksonville took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 3 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.
