Decatur MacArthur outlasts Lincoln 51-39

No quarter was granted as Decatur MacArthur blunted Lincoln's plans 51-39 on February 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 8, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Lincoln took on Taylorville on February 7 at Lincoln High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Generals a 17-10 lead over the Railsplitters.

The Generals' shooting moved to a 27-17 lead over the Railsplitters at the half.

