Decatur MacArthur produces precision performance against Normal University 66-42

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decatur MacArthur broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-42 explosion on Normal University in Illinois boys basketball action on December 3.

Decatur MacArthur opened with a 21-7 advantage over Normal University through the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 39-24 advantage at intermission over the Pioneers.

Decatur MacArthur charged to a 56-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 10-9 advantage in the frame.

