Decatur MacArthur produces precision performance against Normal University 66-42

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decatur MacArthur broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-42 explosion on Normal University in Illinois boys basketball action on December 3.

Decatur MacArthur opened with a 21-7 advantage over Normal University through the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 39-24 advantage at intermission over the Pioneers.

Decatur MacArthur charged to a 56-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 10-9 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.