Decatur MacArthur rains down on Decatur Eisenhower 78-60

Decatur MacArthur put together a victorious gameplan to stop Decatur Eisenhower 78-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on November 30, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield and Decatur MacArthur took on Rochester on December 7 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Generals darted in front of the Panthers 21-12 to begin the second quarter.
Decatur MacArthur registered a 46-32 advantage at half over Decatur Eisenhower.
The Generals and the Panthers were engaged in a slim affair at 67-54 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.