Decatur MacArthur rains down on Decatur Eisenhower 78-60

Decatur MacArthur put together a victorious gameplan to stop Decatur Eisenhower 78-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Generals darted in front of the Panthers 21-12 to begin the second quarter.

Decatur MacArthur registered a 46-32 advantage at half over Decatur Eisenhower.

The Generals and the Panthers were engaged in a slim affair at 67-54 as the fourth quarter started.

Recommended for you…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.