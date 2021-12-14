 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur MacArthur rains down on Decatur Eisenhower 78-60

  • 0

Decatur MacArthur put together a victorious gameplan to stop Decatur Eisenhower 78-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on November 30, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield and Decatur MacArthur took on Rochester on December 7 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Generals darted in front of the Panthers 21-12 to begin the second quarter.

Decatur MacArthur registered a 46-32 advantage at half over Decatur Eisenhower.

The Generals and the Panthers were engaged in a slim affair at 67-54 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pekin topples Canton 45-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Pekin didn't mind, dispatching Canton 45-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Depleted Bears secondary looking for bodies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News