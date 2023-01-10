Decatur MacArthur rides the rough off Springfield Lanphier 69-58

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Decatur MacArthur prevailed over Springfield Lanphier 69-58 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Lanphier faced off on February 11, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 3 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For a full recap, click here.
