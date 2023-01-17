 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur rides to cruise-control win over Springfield 79-45

Decatur MacArthur stomped on Springfield 79-45 at Decatur Macarthur High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Decatur MacArthur and Springfield played in a 57-24 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Springfield took on Chatham Glenwood on January 10 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

