Decatur MacArthur snatches victory over Quincy 57-53

A sigh of relief filled the air in Decatur MacArthur's locker room after a trying 57-53 test with Quincy on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Quincy squared off with December 28, 2021 at Decatur MacArthur High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 17, Decatur MacArthur squared off with Champaign Centennial in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.