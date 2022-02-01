Decatur MacArthur soars over Springfield 57-24

Decatur MacArthur swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Springfield 57-24 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.