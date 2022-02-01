Decatur MacArthur soars over Springfield 57-24

Decatur MacArthur swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Springfield 57-24 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield faced off against Springfield Southeast and Decatur MacArthur took on Jacksonville on January 25 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.