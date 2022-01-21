Decatur MacArthur staggers Rochester with punishing performance 69-34

Decatur MacArthur's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Rochester during a 69-34 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Generals' shooting jumped on top to a 39-15 lead over the Rockets at the half.
