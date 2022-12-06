 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur triggers avalanche over Rochester 71-44

Decatur MacArthur painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Rochester's defense for a 71-44 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 6.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Rochester faced off on January 21, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.

