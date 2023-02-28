Decatur MacArthur recorded a big victory over Mahomet-Seymour 62-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 28.

The first quarter gave Decatur MacArthur a 14-6 lead over Mahomet-Seymour.

The Generals registered a 30-18 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Decatur MacArthur charged to a 50-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Generals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-11 final quarter, too.

