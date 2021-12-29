Decatur MacArthur's determined rally upends O'Fallon Township 66-46

Decatur MacArthur fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 66-46 win over O'Fallon Township in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.

The Panthers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over the Generals as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers took a 29-21 lead over the Generals heading to the half locker room.

