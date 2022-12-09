 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa barely beats Maroa-Forsyth 47-39

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Decatur St. Teresa didn't mind, dispatching Maroa-Forsyth 47-39 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 9.

Decatur St. Teresa moved in front of Maroa-Forsyth 10-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 19-17 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped to a 33-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 47-39.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Decatur St Teresa faced off on January 25, 2022 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Maroa-Forsyth took on Springfield Calvary on December 3 at Springfield Calvary Academy. For a full recap, click here.

