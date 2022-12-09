Decatur St. Teresa barely beats Maroa-Forsyth 47-39

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Decatur St. Teresa didn't mind, dispatching Maroa-Forsyth 47-39 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 9.

Decatur St. Teresa moved in front of Maroa-Forsyth 10-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 19-17 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped to a 33-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 47-39.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.