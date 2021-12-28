 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur St. Teresa cancels check from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-44

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Decatur St. Teresa trumped Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 21, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Hartsburg-Emden and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Hartsburg-Emden on December 22 at Hartsburg-Emden High School. For more, click here.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 21-9 advantage over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond through the first quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's offense moved to a 29-19 lead over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond at halftime.

The Bulldogs' leg-up showed as they carried a 37-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

People are also reading…

The Bulldogs' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 17-11 scoring edge over the Knights.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana pushes over Hillsboro 66-55

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pana put just enough pressure on Hillsboro to earn a 66-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News