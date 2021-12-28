Decatur St. Teresa cancels check from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-44

Playing with a winning hand, Decatur St. Teresa trumped Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 21-9 advantage over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond through the first quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's offense moved to a 29-19 lead over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond at halftime.

The Bulldogs' leg-up showed as they carried a 37-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 17-11 scoring edge over the Knights.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.