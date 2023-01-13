 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa earns solid win over Macon Meridian 73-60

Decatur St. Teresa notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Macon Meridian 73-60 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 13.

The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa a 19-13 lead over Macon Meridian.

The Bulldogs' shooting darted in front for a 38-25 lead over the Hawks at the half.

Macon Meridian stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 54-45.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 19-15 final quarter, too.

In recent action on January 7, Macon Meridian faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Decatur St Teresa took on Mt Pulaski on January 7 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For results, click here.

