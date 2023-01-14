Decatur St. Teresa ends the party for Argenta-Oreana 76-60

Decatur St. Teresa charged Argenta-Oreana and collected a 76-60 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Macon Meridian and Decatur St Teresa took on Mt Pulaski on January 7 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap.
