Decatur St. Teresa handed Clinton a tough 72-61 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

Decatur St. Teresa darted in front of Clinton 18-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 39-30 advantage at half over the Maroons.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped to a 56-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Maroons' spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Clinton and Decatur St Teresa faced off on January 29, 2022 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Clinton faced off against Moweaqua Central A&M . For results, click here. Decatur St Teresa took on Monticello on Feb. 11 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For more, click here.

