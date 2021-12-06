Decatur St. Teresa escapes Maroa-Forsyth 55-53

With little to no wiggle room, Decatur St. Teresa nosed past Maroa-Forsyth 55-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on November 30 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Heyworth in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Bulldogs opened with a 21-18 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Trojans came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Bulldogs 43-41.
Decatur St. Teresa's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-10 points differential.
