Decatur St. Teresa exhales after close call with Shelbyville 52-50

Decatur St. Teresa topped Shelbyville 52-50 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 17.

In recent action on January 10, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Shelbyville took on Marshall on January 10 at Shelbyville High School. For a full recap, click here.

