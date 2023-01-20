 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa gallops past Moweaqua Central A&M 66-49

Decatur St. Teresa pushed past Moweaqua Central A&M for a 66-49 win at Decatur St. Teresa High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 17-9 advantage over Moweaqua Central A&M through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a small 30-20 gap over the Raiders at the half.

Decatur St. Teresa steamrolled to a 57-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 16-9 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 14, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Arcola on January 14 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For more, click here.

