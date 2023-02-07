Decatur St. Teresa offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sullivan during this 60-32 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 25-4 margin over Sullivan after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 42-12 half margin at the Redskins' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa and Sullivan each scored in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Redskins' spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Sullivan faced off on February 11, 2022 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Sullivan faced off against Tuscola . For more, click here. Decatur St Teresa took on Tuscola on January 31 at Tuscola High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.