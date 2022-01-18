Decatur St. Teresa pockets narrow victory over Clinton 66-59

Decatur St. Teresa posted a tight 66-59 win over Clinton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Decatur St. Teresa moved in front of Clinton 37-30 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs and the Maroons were engaged in a tight affair at 48-35 as the fourth quarter started.
Decatur St. Teresa withstood Clinton's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
In recent action on January 8, Clinton faced off against Peoria Heights and Decatur St Teresa took on Warrensburg-Latham on January 7 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For a full recap, click here.
