Decatur St. Teresa records thin win against Tuscola 69-64

Decatur St. Teresa edged Tuscola 69-64 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Tuscola started on steady ground by forging a 20-14 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 36-35 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa darted to a 50-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors outpointed the Bulldogs 22-19 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

