 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur St. Teresa rolls like thunder over Hartsburg-Emden 65-29

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Decatur St. Teresa turned out the lights on Hartsburg-Emden 65-29 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on December 14 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Pleasant Plains in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 20-2 advantage over Hartsburg-Emden through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense pulled ahead to a 30-7 lead over the Stags at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News