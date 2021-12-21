Decatur St. Teresa rolls like thunder over Hartsburg-Emden 65-29

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Decatur St. Teresa turned out the lights on Hartsburg-Emden 65-29 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 20-2 advantage over Hartsburg-Emden through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense pulled ahead to a 30-7 lead over the Stags at the half.

