Decatur St. Teresa survives competitive clash with Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45-43

Decatur St. Teresa wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 45-43 victory over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop, who began with a 15-14 edge over Decatur St. Teresa through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 26-21 lead on Decatur St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-31 lead over the Broncos.

Decatur St. Teresa chalked up this decision in spite of Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop's spirited final-quarter performance.

